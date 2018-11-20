Langlee regeneration work could start next year

Work on a £21.6m redevelopment of Beech Avenue in Upper Langlee in Galashiels could begin as soon as next year, Waverley Housing bosses say.

The Hawick-based housing association is planning to build 115 homes in a move being part-funded by Scottish Borders Council.

Gregor Booth, Waverley Housing’s operations director, updated Galashiels Community Council on the plans last week.

“Our next step is appointing a contractor,” he said.

“We are hopeful that in the next financial year, you will see us on site starting the refurbishment.

Mr Booth said a total of 155 homes will be demolished, 68 will be refurbished and between 115 and 121 new homes will be created.

He also revealed that 100 garages will be demolished and only 25 rebuilt, but 300 car parking spaces will be created.

Mr Booth said: “We cannot develop the scheme with the same number of garages we currently have, but there will be more than adequate car parking provision.”

He also confirmed that consultation with residents has concluded that the majority wish to keep the name Beech Avenue but have no desire to see the four new playparks and community room originally proposed.