Lamont warns that voters are losing patience over Brexit.

Borders MP John Lamont has confirmed he had put his name to an amendement calling for the withdrawl agreemenent to be changed and then supported.

That move comes as MPs prepare to take part in a series of votes concerning the next steps in the Brexit process tonight.

The amendment, tabled by backbench MP Sir Graham Brady, says that parliament would support the withdrawal agreement if the so-called Northern Ireland backstop is replaced with an alternative arrangement to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister Theresa May today confirmed that she will go back to the European Union to requast that withdrawal agreement be reopened.

Mr Lamont and his colleagues at Westminster are set to vote on a number of other courses of action tonight, from extending the date at which the UK leaves the EU, to holding another referendum. It is unclear whether any of them will receive a majority support.

Mr Lamont said: “I have been clear that I believe Brexit needs to be delivered but in a way which protects jobs and safeguards the integrity of our United Kingdom.

“MPs have proposed a range of possible ways forward, many of which will frustrate or delay us leaving the EU and I do not think that is what people want to see happen.

“My constituents want to see an end to the bickering and are sick to the back teeth of Brexit.

“Most people just want the vote to be respected and delivered so we can move on to talk about more important things.

“The best way to achieve this is to change the current deal, remove the most problematic part and get it passed by Parliament. That is the approach I favour and I hope that if enough MPs agree, the Prime Minister can go back to Brussels and say changes to the so called Northern Ireland backstop is the only way to get a deal through parliament.”