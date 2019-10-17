Lamont backing new Brexit deal

Borders MP John Lamont says he is backing prime minister Boris Johnson’s newly-negotiated Brexit withdrawal deal.

The new deal between the UK and the EU was announced this morning.

Local MP John Lamont has said he is backing the newly renegotiated Brexit Deal as the best way to get Brexit sorted and avoid a no deal scenario.

The controversial Northern Ireland backstop has been replaced with a special arrangement which is subject to approval by the Northern Irish Assembly, and it’s claimed the UK would have an unqualified right to strike its own trade deals.

The deal has been endorsed by the Federation of Small Businesses and the Food and Drinks Federation.

Mr Lamont, who also supported former prime minister Theresa May’s old withdrawal agreement two out of three times, said: “I was elected in 2017 on a manifesto committed to delivering Brexit and the majority of the Borders backed me.

“Most Borderers are democrats and whether they voted leave or remain, just want Brexit sorted.

“This is a good deal, which until recently many said was impossible to achieve. It will mean the UK leaves the EU, is no longer subject to EU law or the European Courts and importantly for Berwickshire, we regain control of our territorial waters. We will be able to negotiate our own free trade agreements and decide who we want to come to live and work in the UK. The Northern Ireland backstop has been removed and there will be no hard border in Ireland.

“The deal has the backing of the Food and Drinks Federation and the Federation of Small Businesses.”

“Liberal Democrat and SNP MPs who say they will vote against any deal are backing chaos and uncertainty. And worse still, they have become the real champions of a No Deal Brexit.

“This is our best opportunity to get Brexit sorted and move on to the things that matter to the people of the Borders, which is why I am backing this deal.”

Hands may have been shaken with the EU, but it’s certainly not a done deal in the UK as yet.

With the DUP saying it would not countenance the deal, it does look unlikely that it will get passed in the House of Commons when it is put to parliament on Saturday.

There has been a bit of extra pressure put on MPs this afternoon, with European Commission president Jean-Claude Junker saying there would be no prolongation of Brexit ... in other words the EU would block any attempt to extend the deadline for Brexit beyond October 31.