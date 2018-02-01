Jack Clark Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats have a long record of standing up for the Borders, from David Steel and Michael Moore serving as MPs, to many dedicated local councillors.

I want to carry on their work in standing for up for our communities.

That’s why I want to be the new councillor for the Selkirkshire ward – to make sure local people are heard and Selkirkshire communities get their fair share.

I am Borders through and through.

Much of my family is from the ward, with my grandparents from Selkirk and my mother growing up in St Boswells and other close family members living in the surrounding villages.

I understand the issues we face in Selkirkshire, from parking issues in Selkirk town centre, the impact of our RBS branch’s closure on business and communities, and the challenges many have travelling around our communities due to road conditions and poor public transport.

With the Scottish National Party being obsessed with centralisation and independence and the Conservative UK Government in London pulling us out of Europe, at any cost, our area needs a strong local champion.

I will be a pro-UK, pro-Europe councillor who will always put the needs of local people first.

I will fight for more investment in our communities – investment in tourism, which is vital to our economy, and investment in our roads and transport, as well as improvements to broadband across the Borders.

Please give me your first preference vote on Thursday February 22 and help me get the best deal for local people.