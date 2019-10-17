Hazardous branches offered as firewood

Potentially hazardous offcuts of trees left on a path on common good fund-owned land in Hawick have been offered to anyone wanting them for firewood.

That offer was made at Monday evening’s Hawick Community Council meeting at the town hall by community councillor Braden George and reiterated by regional councillor Watson McAteer.

However, it has not as yet been repeated by Scottish Borders Council.

At the meeting, Mr George reported that a wooded area close to the town’s golf club on Vertish Hill had been cut down.

He said: “The paths through the common good land are used a lot every day, and the whole place has been left covered in logs and branches.

“It’s made it really hazardous, and I’ve watched older people really struggle to walk between them.

“I’ve spoken to Watson about it, and it’s really a case where the public can go and help themselves to firewood. It’s just a way to clear it up.”

Mr McAteer said: “The brash and branches had been left to fertilise the ground ahead of replanting new trees, but there are also a lot of big limbs that have no chance of rotting down any time soon.

“If anyone came to collect it as firewood, it wouldn’t be a problem.”

Referencing the council’s statement that the town’s Christmas tree would only be 20ft high this year, community council chairman Cameron Knox joked: “There wouldn’t be any 30ft Christmas trees lying around, would there?”

We asked Mr George after the meeting if the offer was genuine, and he said: “Yes, the town owns the land, so basically help yourself. It will help to clear the way, but you’d better watch your step because it’s not easy going and you could easily turn your ankle.

“It is a public access route and a lot of people use the path – I walk the dog there every day – so I would say the quicker it’s cleared the better.”

However, when we contacted the regional council this week to confirm the offer, a spokesman said: “The brash and branches within the woods following the tree cutting will be used when the new trees are planted to help them get established quicker as this protects the trees and acts as a mulch, suppressing weeds.

“We’ll look into what has been left on the paths to see if that will also be made use of.”