Hawick care home in line for £1m council handout

Hopes are rising that an under-performing Hawick care home can turn its fortunes around after Scottish Borders Council pledged to invest more than £1m in the failing facility.

Last month the council’s arms-length care company SB Cares called in healthcare watchdogs after it was revealed that services at Deanfield Care Home at Roadhead had fallen below an acceptable standard.

As a response the council has announced that a figure in excess of £1m will be invested to provide additional support for the home.

Councillors will be asked to approve the investment at the full council meeting on Thursday, September 26.

The authority’s chief executive Tracey Logan said the council was committed to bringing the care home up to standard, both by raising staff standards and by making improvements to the building itself.

She said: “We are absolutely committed to putting the necessary steps in place to make sure Deanfield delivers the level of care that we expect across all our establishments.

“We are actively working on an improvement plan and have already made very good progress. We have put in place additional support at the highest level, using our most experienced and skilled staff.

“We are also bringing forward proposals to the full council meeting in September to ask members to approve capital investment to make improvements to the building. This will improve the environment and facilities available to help contribute towards improving the wellbeing of our residents.

“We have contacted and invited the Care Inspectorate in to work with us to ensure that all appropriate actions take place as soon as possible. They have given us their full support with our proposals and we will welcome a visit from them in due course to update them with our progress.”

A meeting has also been held with families and service users to advise them of the plans.

Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall welcomed the proposed cash injection, saying: “I’m absolutely delighted that there is to be a huge cash injection into Deanfield Care Home. I am conscious that this matter will require to be supported by all councillors at the next meeting of Scottish Borders Council at the end of the month and once approved it will go along way to bringing Deanfield back to a very high and acceptable standard.

“I am also grateful that the chief executive of the council personally visited this wonderful facility recently, and I have it on good authority that it was from such a visit that this huge investment was instigated and for that I’m very grateful. The future of Deanfield is very bright indeed.”

The move has been welcomed by fellow Hawick and Hermitage councillor Watson McAteer, who had sought guarantees that the problems identified at the home would be rectified.

Mr McAteer said he had been reassured by the council’s response.

He said: “I’m sure that Deanfield has a long-term future. This commitment to investment in infrastructure and high quality care is a really positive move.”

The involvement of the Care Inspectorate at Deanfield Care Home is not the first time healthcare watchdogs have been called in.

SB Cares was ordered to make improvements to staff training back in May 2017.

However, a year later, care home inspectors once again had to demand that staff training be improved, despite initially asking for this to be completed within six weeks.

Deanfield Care Home provides care to a maximum of 35 older people, two places of which are allocated to respite.