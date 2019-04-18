Greggs will shut current Galashiels bakery if plans for new cafe in town get thumbs-up

North Tyneside-based bakery chain Greggs intends to close its existing outlet in Galashiels if its bid to open a Continental-style pavement cafe in the town is agreed, it has revealed.

As reported in the Southern last week, the company has submitted a planning application to move into the old Ozkan’s Grill takeaway unitin Market Street.

Now a company spokesperson has confirmed that if that outlet gets the green light, its existing premises in the town’s Channel Street would close.

However, the new shop, earmarked to open within weeks, would bring with it an extra two jobs to add to the staff of 10 employed at the current Greggs.

The Greggs spokesperson said: “We are moving our Channel Street shop in Galashiels to a new unit in Market Street in order to bring a more modern food-on-the-go shop to local customers.

“The shop will open in the summer, with two new jobs created.”

Greggs plans to offer four tables and 11 chairs in the outdoor seating area at its proposed new cafe.

The new application also seeks approval for an aluminium shopfront and condenser units.

Greggs, launched in Newcastle in 1951, now runs more than 1,600 shops nationwide.

It already has five outlets in the Borders, the others being in Selkirk High Street, Hawick High Street, Kelso Square and Peebles High Street, in addition to two shops in nearby Berwick in Northumberland.