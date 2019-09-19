Flames to flicker now revived plans for torch at Galashiels war memorial have been given go-ahead

A flame is to flicker in memory of our war dead outside council offices in Galashiels.

Provisional approval has been granted for a bronze sculpture to be added to the war memorial outside the offices in Albert Place.

The application, submitted by the Energise Galashiels Trust, is intended to belatedly commemorate the end of the First World War.

The bronze sculpture is to be designed in the shape of a torch incorporating a glass flame feature that will flicker when the clock chimes at 8pm.

In his report, Mark Douglas, the council’s lead heritage officer, says: “The original burgh chambers date from 1867, with extensive alterations and additions by Robert Lorimer in 1924 when the war memorial and clock tower were added.

“I am content that the installation of the torch and plaque using high-quality materials in the location indicated will not have an adverse impact on the listed building nor the war memorial itself.”

Lead planning officer Carlos Clarke approved the sculpture and plaque on condition that clearer images of the proposal are submitted.

He said: “The idea was first mooted many years ago. It may be material to query why it was never implemented first time around, but, regardless, I note that our heritage officer is content with the proposal.

“I note too there are no concerns over the brightness of the flame.

“The application is supported by a rather indistinct photo of the sculpture. It would be reasonable to obtain a clearer image to ensure the sculpture is appropriate.”