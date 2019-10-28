Ex-cabinet minister David Mundell given chance to fight to keep his Westminster seat at next general election

Former UK Government Scottish secretary David Mundell is being given another chance to retain the Dumfriesshire Clydesdale and Tweeddale constituency he has held since its creation 14 years ago.

Mr Mundell, Scottish secretary from 2015 until July this year, has been reselected as the Conservatives’ prospective parliamentary candidate for his Westminster seat at the next general election.

Amanda Burgauer, the SNP candidate for the UK's Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale constituency at the next general election.

“It has always been a great privilege to represent such a fantastic and diverse rural constituency, and I’m sincerely grateful party members have again given me their backing,” said the Dumfries-born 57-year-old, a father of three.

“I look forward to standing on my record at the forthcoming election.

“My aim, as always, is to be a diligent, community-minded MP who puts constituents first.

“A vote for me will be the only effective way locally to halt the SNP’s obsession with independence and the damaging consequences splitting up the UK would bring.”

John Ferry, the Liberal Democrat candidate for the UK's Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale constituency at the next general election.

Prior to winning his current Westminster seat, the former corporate lawyer was a Conservative list MSP for South of Scotland from 1999 to 2005.

No date has yet been set for the next general election, but MPs are due to vote tonight, October 28, on UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s suggestion of Thursday, December 12.

Mr Mundell will be up against the Scottish National Party’s Amanda Burgauer, Liberal Democrat John Ferry and Labour’s Nick Chisholm, plus any candidates yet to declare.

Ms Burgauer, of Elvanfoot in South Lanarkshire, said: “Living here, I see every day what a great place this is to live and work, but I can also see many ways in which we could make it better.

Nick Chisholm, Labour's candidate for the UK's Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale constituency at the next general election.

“As well as personal connections to the area, I have many professional and voluntary connections to the communities of the Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale constituency.

“I’m the volunteer chair of Scottish Rural Action, the organisation tasked with being a voice of rural Scotland, in particular its rural communities, and organising the rural parliament.

“For the past 18 months, I’ve also served as a member of the South of Scotland Economic Partnership, leading its infrastructure theme group. I have focussed on exploring how the new enterprise agency could address the transport and digital infrastructure challenges that are experienced right across the south of Scotland.

“The diversity and rurality of our constituency means we have complex challenges, and many of those challenges are compounded by lack of transport and digital connectivity.

“Addressing those challenges will be a priority for me because sorting out our transport and digital infrastructure is the key to unlocking the potential of our constituency.

“I understand that whatever our own circumstances, the choices we make in our personal and professional lives are often constrained by rurality and geography.

“I would like to see a more level playing field for the people and communities of this constituency.

“Our constituency is the heart of the south of Scotland, not the periphery of the central belt.

“If elected to serve as your MP, I will strive to put our communities on the map and get our needs prioritised.

“The people of Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale are exceptional in their resilience, from coping with job losses positively in towns such as Annan and Langholm through the many community initiatives across the constituency.

“There are more community groups in Biggar and Peebles than most towns of equivalent sizes, and the communities of Upper Nithsdale are doing really exciting things with tourism, but our communities can’t do it all themselves.

“Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale needs someone who can speak up, identify solutions and make things happen.

“We need a strong voice to represent our constituency’s needs, with a focus on securing resources and profile to improve the quality of life, infrastructure and the opportunities for everyone who lives here.

“I would like to be that voice, standing up for our constituency and our country.

“There has never been a more important time to make sure our voice is heard.

Mr Ferry, of Peebles, said: “The biggest threats to jobs and prosperity for the people of Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale are a nationalist-engineered separation of Scotland from the UK, and a Tory-engineered hard exit of the UK from the EU.

“Only the Liberal Democrats are working to remove these risks to our economy.

“The only party of unity left is the Liberal Democrats, and I urge those who really do believe that there is more that unites us than divides us to give me their support.”

The 42-year-old father of two, boss of a media relations consultancy, stood against Mr Mundell at 2017’s general election, polling 1,949 votes, 4% of the 48,964 cast.

Mr Mundell won with 49.4% of the vote, giving him a 9,441 majority, up almost 18% on 2015’s election.

He polled 24,177 votes, ahead of the SNP’s Mairi McAllan on 14,736 and Labour’s Douglas Beattie on 8,102.

Mr Chisholm, of Lockerbie in Dumfries and Galloway, said: “I am honoured to have been selected by Labour members to stand for Dumfriesshire Clydesdale and Tweeddale, a place I am proud to call home.

“I have a range of experience in supporting local environmental projects which created local jobs and supported our proud local communities.

“Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale needs a MP who will stand up, support and champion our local initiatives and people on a regional and national level.

“Brexit is currently the biggest issue that we face as a country.

“Unlike our current Tory MP, I will stand up for local people and businesses who value our close relationship with European partners.

“I will not support Boris Johnson’s damaging Brexit deal, which would result in a reduction in trade, loss of jobs and fall in living standards, and will campaign for a people’s vote to end the current Brexit impasse.”