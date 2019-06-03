Demolition set to yield £75k boost for Jedburgh town centre

Part of Jedburgh’s town centre could be in line for a boost, thanks to an unlikely source – the scaffolding-clad eyesore that has been blighting it for years.

A stretch of Castlegate is now in the frame to have £75,000 previously earmarked for the dangerous building in the square as part of the town’s £1.1m regeneration scheme spent on it instead.

The town’s five-year conservation area regeneration scheme (CARS), launched in 2017, is now past the halfway point, but a large proportion of its funding reserved for a host of buildings designated as priorities remains unspent.

That includes £75,000 put aside for the corner building at 12 Market Place and 2 High Street shrouded by scaffolding since being judged to be unsafe in 2015.

Project officer Colin Gilmour told the latest meeting of the town’s community council that the dry-rot riddled block is no longer eligible for that money after Scottish Borders Council officers decided earlier this year that there is no viable option other than to demolish and rebuild it.

He said: “The project is progressing towards demolition and new build, which cannot be supported by Jedburgh CARS.

“This is taking a different route now, and it’s likely CARS funding is not the best route for that.

“The funding will be reallocated, with recommendations for that going past the community and funders for approval.”

Mr Gilmour is recommending that £75,000 be put towards a £125,000 grant for a block owned by 10 different people, covering 1-2 Castlegate, 5-9 Market Place and 2,4,5 and 7 Burn Wynd.

He said: “Rather than just doing one building in the middle, we would rather catch them all and bring that block right down there back into a quite a colourful and prominent position in the Market Place.”

Another potential beneficiary could be a neighbouring building feared to be in danger of turning into another eyesore.

The former council offices at 3-5 Exchange Street, next to the scaffolding-clad building in Market Place, are believed to be on the brink of becoming structurally unsafe too, according to Jedburgh community councillors.

Raising that issue with Mr Gilmour, community councillor John Taylor said: “If nothing is done, 3 Exchange Street is going to turn out the same as the corner building.

“Surely somewhere along the line, someone has to take action now to stop that happening.

“Is there a course of action the council can take to twist someone’s arm now?”

The building belongs to Abdou Lataoui, also owner of the Spread Eagle Hotel in High Street, and he was granted planning permission two years ago to for change of use from offices to residential.

However, no work is believed to have taken place since, and townsfolk believe that building might well be riddled with dry rot too.

Mr Gilmour explained that unless an application to the CARS scheme is received, there is little he can do to ease their concerns, however.

“We are trying to be proactive,” he said. “We know there’s an issue on the corner, and it’s affecting the one next door.

“We are trying to encourage works to be done.

“There’s grant money available that the owner can apply for.

“They could apply for more than the general repairs grant because we can take it back to Historic Environment Scotland and argue that we think the building is worth putting more money into.”

Mr Gilmour added: “What we are looking at on that particular building is because if the building on the corner comes down, the structuring stability of the neighbouring question would come into question with the defects that are in there at the moment.

“One of the discussions that’s ongoing with the engineer due to assess the demolition requirements is that it may be, rather than prop that building with scaffold, the best course of action is actually to undertake repairs to the building in a shell manner – for example, replace floor joists, resolve the dry rot and replace the affected floor joists, so that the building gets tied together.

“That would then structurally resolve that building.

“It wouldn’t bring it back in to use, but that might be a cheaper use than having lots of scaffold and props for who knows how long.

“It might have a spin-off of the building on the corner coming down to actually solve some of the problems next door.”

Five other properties have been identified as priority repair projects

The largest portion of the £361,500 set aside for those priority projects is set to spent on Port House at 11 Exchange Street.

Some £187,500 is set aside for upgrading the category-A listed former department store building, bought by Jedburgh Community Trust in 2010.

An £11,250 grant is earmarked for the Borders College office at 5-6 Market Place.

However, if plans to reallocate the cash put aside for the scaffolding-clad Market Place building are approved, those amounts could be combined and the building renovated as part of a block-wide repair programme.

Some £39,000 is put aside for 12 High Street, currently housing the Techstar computer repair shop downstairs and flats above.

The Royal Hotel in Canongate is expected to received £22,500 so long as a full application with details of intended works is received.

The final £26,250 has been allocated for the former Heathers plant shop at 33 High Street, and repair works are already under way.

Aside from the £361,500 allocated for priority projects, £320,000 is being spent on general repair grants, and 39 applications for 24 buildings have been received.