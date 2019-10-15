Couple calling for rethink over rejection of designs for Ettrick Valley house

A couple are urging council planners to rethink their rejection of designs for a house they want to build in the Ettrick Valley.

Darin Strutt and Jennifer Ettienne have already been granted planning permission in principle for a house and detached garage on land to the south east of Honey Cottage Caravan Park, near Hopehouse, west of Roberton.

However, that approval in February this year was subject to several conditions relating to architectural and building material choices, and the couple are now trying to have those conditions removed.

They went on to submit proposed designs, but council officers rejected them, saying they “would not relate sympathetically to the character of the surrounding area and neighbouring built form”.

Mr Strutt and Ms Ettienne, of Simpson Loan in Edinburgh, are appealing against that thumbs-down and will have their plea considered by Scottish Borders Council’s local review body on Monday, October 21.

A supporting statement submitted on their behalf by Duns-based architect Keith Renton reads: “The proposals, although considered contemporary, have been designed to mitigate against any concerns that could have arisen from the immediate neighbours and local community.

“This has been achieved by carefully placing the new house low into the site.

“The overall visual impact will be minimal and significantly less than the large house being constructed on a high point north of the public road.

“It should be noted that this house has several features which I do not consider to be traditional, such as a large covered verandah and first-floor glazed terrace.

“The materials used are considered appropriate.

“The planners state that they are not in keeping with the area.

“This is absurd as the metal roofing and timber walling materials are those being used and approved in the house to the north east of the site.

“The proposals also have the full support of neighbours and the local community and did not receive any objections.

“A more traditional design, as requested, would likely involve a 1.5 to two-storey pitched roof design which would significantly impact on the aspect from Warsaw Cottage and have greater impact from the roadside.”

Despite the claims of support made in that statement, an objection to the proposals has been lodged by Mairi and Graeme Griggs, of nearby Dundas Cottage.

The objection reads: “The proximity of the Captain’s Road off the B709 to the blind dip at the humped-back bridge over Hopehouse Burn makes this a hazardous junction.

“The proposed access to be formed in this application, almost directly opposite the Captain’s Road, would exacerbate the risk of injury to walkers and domestic, agricultural and wild animals, as well as cyclists, motorcyclists and other road users.

“The historic house of Dundas Cottage has stood on its site for nearly 170 years, and in that time the application field opposite has been natural and unexploited or used for the grazing of sheep.

“The progressive and worsening flooding issues associated with the application plot should in themselves render this site unfit for a substantial building project such as the proposed application.

“For the sake of the fragile community of Hopehouse and good neighbourly relations, it is our hope that the planning department, will consider the issues we have raised herein very seriously.”

Planning officers are sticking to their guns, and in a report due to be presented to Monday’s meeting, one of them, Brett Taylor, urges councillors to uphold their rejection of the proposals.

He writes: “The development would not comply with the 2016 Scottish Borders Council local development plan, in that its form and depth would not relate sympathetically to the character of the surrounding area and neighbouring built form.

“There are no other material considerations that would be sufficient to override these policy conflicts.”