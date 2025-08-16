Seventh heaven as Scottish Borders park is awarded a Green Flag

It’s seventh heaven for a Borders park after it was yet again recognised as one of the country’s top green spaces.

Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park has been bestowed the accolade of a Green Flag Award for the seventh consecutive year, demonstrating its consistently high standards of maintenance and cleanliness.

The awards celebrate exceptional examples of parks and green spaces and supports the opportunities that they provide to enable exercise, improve mental wellbeing and provide safe areas for play.

Run by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful, it acts as a benchmark for recreational outdoor space.

Wilton Lodge Park in Hawick has been recognised with a Green Flag for a seventh consecutive year. (Pic: SBC)

In total 88 green spaces across Scotland were awarded a Green Flag for 2025.

Councillor John Greenwell, SBC’s executive member for Roads & Public Space Development, said: “This is the seventh consecutive year that Wilton Lodge Park has been recognised with the prestigious Green Flag Award, reserved for the very best examples of parks and green spaces across the country.

“It is a wonderful achievement that demonstrates the extremely high levels of care and cleanliness that council staff and the volunteers work tirelessly to maintain.

“The Hawick area and the people who stay locally benefit a massive amount from the park which is so meticulously maintained. It’s a superb community facility and plays such an important part in helping encourage people to enjoy the outdoors.”

Jamie Ormiston, training and accreditation co-ordinator at Keep Scotland Beautiful, added: “We’re delighted to announce the winners of the 2025 Green Flag Awards and I’m thrilled to see Wilton Lodge Park win for a seventh consecutive year – a fine achievement.

“It’s fantastic to see the stalwart parks across the country recognised once again for their commitment to environmental excellence and a desire to offer visitors a safe and enjoyable place to visit. Our new winners have shown a similar desire and their journey is only just beginning.

“Parks across Scotland are vital spaces for people of all ages to reconnect with nature and I’m delighted we again have winners all over the country – including plenty of new areas – for people to enjoy during the summer months.”