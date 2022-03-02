Council leader quits ‘day job’ for new £75k-a-year tourism role, but stays on as leader

Scottish Borders Council leader Mark Rowley says he's remaining in the hotseat, while taking on a new £75,000 a year tourism post at South of Scotland Enterprise.

Conservative mid-Berwickshire councillor Mark Rowley has called time on his long-term permanent and full-time public relations employment with James Thomson’s collection of five-star hotel and restaurant businesses in Edinburgh to become strategic manager for tourism with South of Scotland Enterprise, tasked with the brief of ensuring that the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway are together a “dynamic tourism destination”.

Today he described his decision to leave his long-held job as a “huge emotional wrench”, but committed to “roll up his sleeves” to help advance the region’s tourism industry and is confident he can carry out his new full-time post while continuing in his £36,000-a-year role leading SBC.

Councillor Rowley said: “Leaving that position has been a huge emotional wrench, but the opportunity to bring the experience of decades of working in tourism at the highest level to work for tourism in the Scottish Borders and the South of Scotland would be a missed opportunity. I hope it will allow me to roll up my sleeves and deliver in a different way for the Borders.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“SOSE is a contemporary employer with flexible working built in. I’m already saving 15 weekly hours of commuting and a number of contractual hours, so I’m confident having a job and doing a role are compatible and will enhance my ability to deliver as leader of Scottish Borders Council and deliver on tourism.

“My commitment to the Borders and south of Scotland is a constant 24/7 one – I don’t think I’ve ever been challenged on that. I’m supporting our region every day, that won’t change.”

Mr Rowley has also relinquished his portfolio position as the local authority’s executive member for economic regeneration and finance – a brief now taken on by the council’s youngest elected representative, Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton.

Mr Rowley believes having a permanent full-time job and a council role are far from incompatible – and encouraged people of all ages and all walks of life to consider it ahead of May’s Local Elections.

He said: “I’m really aware that we are in the run up to the local council election nominations ahead of May, so I’m really aware that we have to promote council life is for everyone.

“If you have a job you should be able to engage. If you don’t have one, or you are studying you should too. There is a difference between an SBC role and your job and we really need to encourage people to come forward. We can’t accept that the only folk able to be councillors and community leaders are retired folk.”

A spokesperson for South of Scotland Enterprise, commenting on Mr Rowley’s appointment, said: “Mark has significant experience in the tourism industry, including over 25 years with leading hotel and restaurant businesses in Edinburgh.

“His experience extends to his time as a councillor with Scottish Borders Council, where he has been involved in a number of tourism initiatives.

“His role is to drive the development and recognition of the South of Scotland as a dynamic tourism destination, based on Fair Work and sustainability principles.

“Mark is currently leader of Scottish Borders Council but ahead of taking this SOSE role, he has stepped down from his responsibilities for economic development and tourism.”

South of Scotland Enterprise was officially launched by the Scottish Government in April 2020 as the Economic and Community Development Agency for Dumfries and Galloway and Scottish Borders.