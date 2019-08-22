Council hopes to optimise Hawick High Street buildings

Scottish Borders Council is aiming to go back to the future with plans for seven new flats at the heart of Hawick High Street.

Planning and listed building consent is being sought for a major redevelopment of 44 High Street and the adjoining town hall extension, a structure which dates from the mid-1960s.

The proposal would allow for the retention of the existing council contact centre on the ground floor of 44 High Street, in addition to alterations at the rear of this to provide new toilets, a kitchen and a break-out area.

The first and second floors would then be sub-divided to provide three one- and two-bedroom flats at each level and a single one-bedroom flat on the third floor attic level.

If the plans get the green light they would return this part of the building back to its original residential use, as it was until the 1970s, at which time it was altered to provide further office space.

As part of the plans, the upper floor of the Town Hall Extension would also accommodate additional open plan office spaces.

A council spokesperson said: “The first, second and third floors of 44 High Street were originally flats so it is proposed that the development will look to retain as much of the existing fabric as possible.

“Returning the upper floor levels to residential accommodation returns the property to its former use and will allow potential developers to provide housing in the centre of Hawick with good access to local amenities.

“The flats are to be sold as ‘shells’ which would give any potential developer a degree of flexibility with the layouts of each property and in turn make them attractive to any potential purchaser and a viable investment.

“The existing outbuilding at the rear of the building in the courtyard would be used for bin and bike stores.

“Scottish Borders Council sees this as an opportunity to make use of this space, returning part of the building to residential properties on Hawick High Street, whilst maximising existing office space within the building to suit its future needs.”