Council chops Borders Christmas trees down by 10ft

Scottish Borders Council has been accused of being Scrooge-like scroungers after it announced it was going to chop 10ft off every Christmas tree in the Borders.

Usually, the local authority donates a 30ft pine tree to towns for their annual festive celebrations, and often they form the centrepiece of their lights displays.

However, the council says it has been unable to source trees of this size, and is offering ones a third smaller.

Hawick Community Council chairman Cameron Knox broke the news at Monday night’s meeting at the town hall, and pledged to campaign for a larger tree.

After the meeting, chairman Cameron Knox told us: “We received the information from our elected members at Scottish Borders Council.

“Normally Borders towns get 30ft Christmas trees for the festive period, but this year, they are going to supply us with 20ft trees.

“We think here at Hawick Community Council, and I’m sure the other community councils in the Borders will agree, this is a direct bah-humbug cost-cutting exercise.

“Surely they can source trees of a reasonable height, rather than just 20ft.

“They are saying they can’t source the larger trees and I find that hard to believe.

“Other places source huge trees with no problem whatsoever ... Edinburgh or Glasgow, or anywhere outwith the Scottish Borders.

“So I’d like to think the council here would make a similar effort.

“Our tree goes opposite the horse at Trinity Gardens, and a 20ft Christmas tree there is going to look dwarfed by the buildings around it.

“I’m sure it would be the same in Selkirk, as they use it as the centrepiece for the Market Place ... it’s going to look rather ridiculous there as well.”

Cameron told us the community council had looked into sourcing one for themselves if the council failed to find a suitable tree,

He said: “That’s been mooted, and we could quite possibly ask if anyone could donate a tree, perhaps the Duke of Buccleuch or another local landowner, but really, it’s up to the council to come forward and spread some Christmas cheer.

“It’s not much to ask.”

A spokesman for the council told us that the move to go for smaller trees was not a matter of money, but was purely down to the availability of suitable trees.

He said: “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we have been unable to source the usual 30ft Christmas trees for all Borders towns.

“We have, however, been able to source 20ft trees, which are of a very high quality.”