Council agrees to put £13,000 towards £700,000 Ettrick Valley housing project

Council bosses plan to use money raised by increasing tax paid on second homes to fund an affordable housing development.

That money was generated by Scottish Borders Council’s decision in 2016 to double the amount of council tax payable on second homes and pay the surplus into a grant scheme to fund community housing projects.

In 2017-18 alone, that tax hike on 1,316 homes earned the local authority an extra £611,881, and it currently has more than £1.5m in its fund.

The council’s ruling executive has now voted to put £13,000 from that kitty towards the conversion of the Kirkhope Steading, near Ettrickbridge, into five affordable housing units.

The site has also been identified as a potential future location for commercial units to host Ettrick Valley businesses.

The £700,000 conversion of the steading into homes is being lined up by Ettrick and Yarrow Community Development Company, and it hopes to secure a £390,000 grant from the Scottish Government’s rural housing fund and a £306,000 loan if planning permission is granted.

The money from the council’s second homes tax will be used to help make the conversion a reality by covering the cost of planning and consultancy fees and building warrants.

The latest meeting of the council’s executive committee was presented with a report by Brian Frater, the authority’s director of regulatory services, stating: “Ettrick and Yarrow Community Development Company are exploring external funding applications to progress their ambitions to deliver five affordable homes for mid-market rent as part of a proposed mixed housing and business unit project via the conversion of the redundant Kirkhope Steading at Ettrickbridge.

“The company has the opportunity to purchase the above redundant steading, currently owned by a landed estate.

“In 2018, the company commissioned a feasibility study whose main aims were to undertake a housing need and demand survey and report, prepare a financial model to create a 30-year business plan based on the number of units and complete a rural housing fund application and advise on housing management options and allocations policy.

“This study report concluded that there is unmet housing need in the study area, and current financial assumptions supported the viability of the proposed project to provide five homes of two and three bedrooms.”

Welcoming the report, Mid Berwickshire councillor Mark Rowley said: “I support this. It’s a really innovative proposal and is the sort of model other rural communities could pursue, particularly in areas where the usual social landlords are reluctant to pursue this sort of more isolated development.

“I’m entirely supportive of this, and I particularly look forward to the other part of the proposal which will see business space be allocated.”

Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar added: “This will be a big benefit to the valley and the second part will be quite a good development for the area.”