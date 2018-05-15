Community councillor quits over buses

Selkirk Community Councillor John Hawkins sensationally quit on Monday evening over the cancellation of a Borders Buses route to the Borders General Hospital.

Mr Hawkins said the community council had seen the binning of the 72 route as a “done deal” so was walking out “to do what I can to help people campaign to get this returned”.

Mr Hawkins, an enthusiastic member of the council since August 2017, told us after the meeting: “I’m quitting the community council partly to avoid any potential conflict of interests whilst campaigning for the restoration of the 72 bus service, but also, hopefully, to draw attention to the fact that it has been lost without anything satisfactory to replace it.

“It seems the community council cannot do anything to bring the service back, and in my short time as a member, it seems that is the case for a lot of things. The community council can talk about many things, but it is powerless to address or resolve them.

“I will liase with members of the public who are most affected by the withdrawal and those who may have started campaigns of their own.”