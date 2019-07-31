Cemetery ‘like box of collapsed dominoes’

Grave concerns have been raised over the condition of Wilton Cemetery in Hawick.

Scottish Borders Council has introduced a policy of laying down headstones which are considered a risk to the public.

It has led to an online debate over the condition of the burial site – and its long-term future.

Rob Hill posted: “First impressions always count. The entrance and first hundred yards of Wilton Cemetery is a disgrace with the amount of damaged and overturned headstones.”

David Mallin added: “I suppose we should debate about how long a grave should be ‘active’. Should they be decommissioned after 100 years?”

Hawick and Denholm councillor Clair Ramage said: “As councillors we met with council officers at Wellogate Cemetery which clearly showed the dangerous issues with the loose headstones and parts not pinned. The council simply doesn’t have the money to fix headstones.”

Mr Hill responded: “I understand the financial and health and safety implications, but surely there is a better alternative than leaving the cemetery looking like a box of collapsed dominoes.”