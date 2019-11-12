Brexit Party’s exit sets up four-way fight for Borders seat at Westminster

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaking in Hartlepool yesterday.

The Borders seat is one of 317 nationwide the party has decided against contesting in the hope of boosting the Conservatives’ chances of retaining them.

John Lamont, hoping to hang on to the seat he won for the Tories from the Scottish National Party’s Calum Kerr in 2017, will be cheered by that move.

Mr Kerr, though, will fancy his chances of getting his old seat back, though, as pollsters are tipping the SNP to add to its 35-strong tally of MPs on December 12.

Liberal Democrat Jenny Marr and Labour’s Ian Davidson are also standing.

Nominations are open until 4pm this Thursday, November 14, so further challengers might yet emerge.

Explaining his U-turn at a Brexit Party rally in Hartlepool, former UK Independence Party leader Mr Farage said: “I think this announcement prevents a second referendum from happening, and that, to me, I think right now, is the single most important thing in our country.

“In a sense, we now have a leave alliance – it’s just that we’ve done it unilaterally.

“We’ve decided ourselves that we absolutely have to put country before party and take the fight to Labour.”