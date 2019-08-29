Borders MP tells of sadness over Ruth Davidson quitting as party leader

Borders MP John Lamont has told of his sadness over Ruth Davidson’s decision to stand down as leader of the Scottish Conservative party.

Ms Davidson, MSP for Edinburgh Central, today announced that she is quitting as leader of Scotland’s Tories after almost eight years so she can spend more time with her family.

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP Mr Lamont, campaign manager for the 40-year-old during her 2011 leadership bid, said: “Ruth has been a friend and a colleague of mine for many years, and, on a personal level, I am saddened by this news.

“Ruth’s contribution to Scottish politics over the past few years cannot be overstated.

“She has been a force of nature during the past eight years and has been responsible for bringing the Scottish Conservatives to become the only serious challenger to the SNP.

“Like all Scottish Conservative politicians in the UK, I owe much to Ruth and her straight-talking and moderate approach.

“Ruth leaves the Scottish Conservatives as the only party completely opposed to Nicola Sturgeon’s plans to break up Britain.

“I am sure that, by coming together, we can build on that success and offer Scotland a real and positive alternative to the SNP.

“Unusually in political careers, Ruth is standing down as one of the most popular politicians in the country.

“She will leave behind a formidable legacy, but I have no doubt that her contribution to public life has not ended.

“This is a very personal decision for Ruth, and I completely respect the fact that she is prioritising her family.

“However, we all should reflect on the fact that for a new mother, high-profile politics in the UK has become a near impossible task.

“Something needs to change to ensure that people from all walks of life, at all stages in their lives, are able to serve their country at the highest level.”