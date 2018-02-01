Barbra Harvie Scottish Green Party

Barbra lives in Selkirk with her husband and younger son.

She is a lecturer in ecology, countryside management and environmental science at Scotland’s Rural College and Edinburgh University.

Originally from rural Aberdeenshire, Barbra is familiar with the everyday challenges that come with living in isolated rural communities.

She cares about the area where she and her family have chosen to live and also the issues facing the local people of Selkirkshire.

Barbra is passionate about grass-roots politics, local businesses and employment, transport and connecting communities, renewables, social justice, land reform and the day-to-day decision-making that affects everyone’s lives.

She has been politically active since her teens, supporting a wide range of community campaigns and has most recently been listening to, and noting, the views of local people at the Wee Green Listening Shop in Selkirk.

Barbra says: “Residents I have been speaking with find Scottish Borders Council too secretive.

“Too often, decisions are taken behind closed doors and without public consultation.

“I want to listen to local opinions and am standing for election as a local councillor as I want to guarantee that the views of local people and community interests are taken into account when decisions are made and ensure that the Selkirkshire communities are involved in shaping the future of their community and that they get the services they need.”