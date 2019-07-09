Affordable housing estate planned in Kelso given go-ahead after design rethink

A new housing estate in Kelso has been given the thumbs-up after the developer concerned agreed to go back to the drawing board and rethink its design.

Approval has been granted to Kelso construction firm M&J Ballantyne to build 49 affordable homes in Angraflat Road for Selkirk-based Eildon Housing Association.

Land in Kelso's Angraflat Road earmarked for affordable housing.

Those homes are intended to form the first phase of a development comprising 120 houses on land between the Queen’s House nursing home and the new Kelso High School.

The land is earmarked by Scottish Borders Council for housing, but planners requested numerous changes to the design of the houses proposed before approving them.

Assistant planning officer Euan Calvert says in his report: “The agent has undertaken a complete redesign of the site layout in response to the council’s concerns regarding place-making and design.

“The plans are the culmination of two meetings and workshops held at the council with the planning authority, the client and the developer, the roads planning officer and the landscaped architect.

“This process has resulted in a scheme which now places significant priority in defining Angraflat Road as a place as opposed to a street.

“The aim has been to create a strong street presence by placing houses close to the road and by introducing direct pedestrian access.”

Further changes made include a parking court in the southern corner of the site to provide a buffer between the estate and its nearest neighbours at the Lodge.