Action being demanded to stop parking on green space in Hawick

What has been branded as wanton vandalism is threatening to put the future of one of Hawick’s best-used pieces of recreational land at risk, it is claimed.

Hawick and Hermitage councillor Davie Paterson is calling on Scottish Borders Council to take immediate action to stop vehicles being parked on common good fund-owned land at the Wee Haugh, off Teviot Crescent.

He believes that if such encroachment is allowed to continue unchecked, it will ruin the land for recreational use by townsfolk.

Mr Paterson said: “I was asked to intervene by an extremely concerned constituent who had written to me with regards to what is, in his opinion, the ruination of the Wee Haugh and the subsequent destruction of the surface by vehicles being allowed on this part of Hawick Common.

“This was a lovely area of the town where I witnessed families having picnics in the summer.

“I can’t recall this ever being discussed at any Hawick common good fund meeting so I am not sure if someone has been given permission to do so by someone at Scottish Borders Council.

“I would be absolutely horrified if any permission had been given.

“I have previously made it known that the new fence that was put there by the council has been continually removed to allow vehicles to get in and out.

“It’s like wanton vandalism to our common land, and my constituent who raised the issue with me believes that this piece of land is of national significance and should not be abused in this fashion.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “We have been actively trying to stop parking on land in common good ownership at the Wee Haugh.

“We will again be writing to and visiting the adjoining property owners requesting that they refrain from parking on this land.”