£21.6m revamp for Galashiels estate drawing closer now planning application submitted

A housing relic from the 1960s is poised to undergo a £21.6m transformation if plans for 100 new homes in Galashiels are given the go-ahead.

Run-down blocks of flats in Beech Avenue and Laurel Grove in Upper Langlee are to be either knocked down or transformed as part of proposals now submitted to Scottish Borders Council by Hawick-based Waverley Housing.

What new homes proposed for Beech Avenue in Langlee, Galashiels, would look like. Image: Camerons Architects

The landmark structures are deemed to be past their sell-by date and have become increasingly difficult to let in recent years.

As part of the proposals now lodged with council planners, almost 160 of the homes will be demolished, dozens more will be refurbished and about 100 new homes built.

An extensive consultation process was carried out with residents before the plans were submitted last week.

That consultation revealed that residents are generally supportive of the proposals and want to remain living in Upper Langlee, with most backing the retention of the Beech Avenue name once the project, if rubber-stamped, is completed.

It was also found that residents have no desire to see four new playparks and a community room provided, as was originally proposed.

A further public consultation event is provisionally set to take place at Langlee Primary School on Friday, November 29, from 1pm to 7pm.

As well as being welcomed by residents, the plans have received enthusiastic support from the town’s three regional councillors.

Andy Anderson, a member of the council’s planning committee, said he welcomed in general terms the massive investment to replace the ageing buildings.

He said: “These buildings are no longer fit for purpose in the 21st century.

“Modern, efficient housing will have a positive impact on Langlee.

“Waverley Housing have been proactive in discussing their plans with the public, and local residents in particular, and have run a number of events, several of which I have attended.

“I have seen the proposals and a number of plans as they have developed over the last year or so through consultation with residents.

“I have noted a great deal of interest from many residents, and reactions have generally been positive.”

Harry Scott agreed, saying: “I have been to several presentations and I am in favour of the scheme.

“Other homes in that area which are not being demolished are being renovated and modernised by the housing association.

“The feeling I have from most residents is that they are very much in favour of the scheme.”

Euan Jardine, another of the town’s four councillors, added: “Langlee has a great community, and this development will go a long way in ensuring that the area remains a place to call home for future generations.

“The work will really enhance the area and the fact the residents want to keep the name Beech Avenue goes to show the passion the residents in the area have for Langlee.”

The project being lined up will see almost 230 properties in Beech Avenue and Laurel Grove, along with Larch Grove and Hawthorn Road, either replaced or revamped.

As things stand, demolition is proposed for 158 of them. They will be replaced by 115 new homes for rent, comprising 30 flats, 59 terraced houses and 26 townhouses.

A further 66 properties are set to be refurbished.

Designs for the new homes have been drawn up by Galashiels firm Camerons Architects and Birmingham-based Ark Consultancy.

Camerons director Gavin Yuill said: “The masterplan that we have been developing in collaboration with Waverley Housing and Ark Consultancy centres on the transformation of Upper Langlee.

“It responds to the community’s negative feelings towards the site’s northern edge, Beech Avenue, whilst retaining all the positive aspects of the site, in terms of aspect and green spaces.

“The plan allows for a mix of new-build and retained properties, with the house-type balance favouring houses rather than flats, again reflecting the community’s desires for the regenerated estate.”