Police snow warning for Borders: ‘Get home as early as possible’

Police have warned drivers to return home as soon as possible this evening due to the forecast snow - and have asked employers to think carefully about allowing staff home early.

An amber warning remains in place until 10pm this evening for snow showers and ice in certain areas of Scotland.

While the areas most likely to be affected by the snow is Dumfries & Galloway and Strathclyde, information supplied to police by the Met Office suggests the widers Borders area could also be hit badly.

The latest advice from Police Scotland is that if possible the public should try to make their return journey home earlier as the indications from the Met Office are that the worst of the weather is likely to impact from around 3pm this afternoon.

Police are advising not to travel within the amber warning area, unless absolutely necessary. Whilst there is no certainty where within that area the snow will fall, where it does significant disruption may result.

Falkirk and West Lothian will also be affected.

Superintendent Louise Blakelock, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing said: ‘As we progress into this afternoon and evening, I would like to remind the public of the ongoing risk of disruption due to the forecast.

“If you travel on the road network in the warning area, you will be disrupted and you will face significant delays.

“With that in mind I would urge the public to think and plan ahead for their return journey home this afternoon.

“If you are able to, please make your homeward journey earlier.

“If you are an employer, please think carefully about allowing your staff to return home early if possible.

‘I would like to make it clear that there is a high risk of disruption for road journeys and with that comes a high likelihood of the conditions being very poor, therefore I would ask people whether their journey is really necessary?

‘Please ensure you are checking the most up to date information from Traffic Scotland and the Met Office.’

Check @PoliceScotland, @TrafficScotland, @MetOffice for the latest information.