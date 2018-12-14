Police seize drugs in car stopped near Peebles

Police have seized more than £1,000 worth of cannabis found in a car stopped near Peebles.

Police in the Borders have recovered a quantity of Class B drugs after a vehicle was stopped on the A72 near Peebles.

The car was pulled over by roads policing officers on the A72 Edinburgh-Carlisle road yesterday, December 13.

A 21-year-old woman has been charged in connection with drug offences, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Sergeant Ross Drummond, of Police Scotland’s Borders road policing unit, said: “Over the course of festive period, we continue to carry out patrols in Borders towns and rural roads to ensure drivers are adhering to the law.

“Our message is clear. No matter where you are driving you may be stopped by police, and if you are found to be committing an offence, you will be dealt with by officers.

“Targeting those involved in drug crime remains a top priority, and we are committed to ensuring anyone found committing drug related offences is brought before the courts.”