Police seeking help to trace man reported missing in West Linton

Police are appealing for help to track down a man reported missing in West Linton.

Irvine Ormiston was last seen near the village’s Garvald care centre for adults with learning difficulties at about 7am yesterday, March 11, and concerns are growing for his wellbeing.

He is described as being 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build and with fair hair.

He was wearing a black Karrimor jacket, black tracksuit trousers and a grey hooded top, and he is believed to be carrying a black-coloured backpack.

Inspector Jim Morrison, of Galashiels police station, said: “Irvine been missing for a number of hours now, and he may have travelled some distance by using public transport.

“We are worried about him and have a number of police resources out looking for him, and I am asking for the assistance from the public”.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Irvine, described as a vulnerable adult with learning difficulties, is asked to call 101, quoting incident No 2,182 of March 11.