Police seek public's help to trace missing Hawick teen
Police are searching for a missing Hawick teenage girl.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 3:41 pm
Fourteen-year-old Hayley Armstrong has been missing from her home address in the Hawick area since yesterday, Thursday, October 7.
Hayley is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall with long brown hair, wearing a black bomber jacket, black jean and white Nike Air Max trainers.
She was last seen in Wilton Park, Hawick at about 2.30pm yesterday.
If you have any information relating to Hayley's whereabouts please call 101 and quote incident 0049 08/10/2021.