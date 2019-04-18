Police searching for missing Peebles man

Police are appealing for help to trace a man reported missing from Peebles this morning.

Mark Davey, 57, was last seen around 6am this morning in the town’s Ivanhoe Road.

His current whereabouts is unknown and concern is now growing for his welfare.

Mark is described as being 6foot 4inches tall with a large build, dark short hair and wearing a red sweater. He is believed to be driving a Gold Citroen Picasso with registration number AM53DHX.

Inspector Jim Morrison said: “Mark has been missing for a number of hours now, which is completely out of character for him and his family are understandably worried .

“We have a number of police resources out looking for Mark and I am now looking for the assistance from the public. “

If you believe you have seen Mark or have any information please contact 101 quoting incident no. 0437 of April 18.