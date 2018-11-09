Police searching for missing Melrose teenager

Police are appealing for help in a search for a teenager reported missing from Melrose yesterday morning.

Jessie Lunts was last seen at an address in Melrose at around 11am on Thursday, November 8 but has failed to return home or make contact with anyone since this time.

The 18-year-old, also known as Heiki, may have travelled to Edinburgh via public transport and anyone who has seen or spoken to her is asked to contact officers.

Jessie is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair, unlike the photograph.

She was last seen wearing a green parka-style coat, black skirt, black tights, and burgundy-coloured top, black Vans trainers and carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with information on Jessie’s current whereabouts, or has information that can help trace her, is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4179 of November 8.