Police say spate of break-in bids could be linked

Police have launched a witness appeal following a spate of break-ins in the Borders earlier this week.

It began with a break-in and theft from an auto valet hire premises in Waverley Place, Newtown, sometime between 5pm on Monday and 7.45am on Tuesday.

After entry was forced to the building, a power drill was stolen from inside.

Officers are now looking to establish if this break-in is linked to a number of other attempted similar crimes in the vicinity.

Between 3pm on Monday and 9am the following day, business premises in Lauder, Newtown and Earlston were all subject to attempted break-ins.

They were: a shop in West High Street, Lauder; a restaurant in Melbourne Place, Newtown; a hair salon in The Green, Earlston and a bakery in High Street, Earlston.

No entry was gained and nothing was stolen from within any of these properties.

Detective Sergeant Callum Peoples from Galashiels CID said: “Given the time period over which these incidents all occurred, we are looking into the possibility that the same individuals are responsible.

“Anyone who believes they have any relevant information that can assist with our inquiries into these offences is asked to contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Galashiels CID via 101 and quote incident number 516 of February 26.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.