Police officer told: ‘I know where you live’

A Hawick man told a police officer after he had been detained: “I know where you live – you should be worried.”

The officer was concerned about the threat because he realised 36-year-old Jason Lowe did in fact know where he lived.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told that safeguard measures had to be put in place to protect the officer and his family .

Lowe pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening manner at Hawick Police Station on June 18.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Lowe had been taken into custody in connection with another matter.

He became abusive towards officers and threatened to injure himself before making the threats to an officer he recognised.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow insisted they were “empty threats” adding: “He understands it is unacceptable.”

He explained Lowe was frustrated at being detained in connection with another matter which subsequently a not guilty plea was accepted for.

Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence until October 1 for the production of background reports.