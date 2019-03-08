Police officer accused of causing disturbance at Kelso hotel

A police officer has been accused of causing a disturbance in a Kelso hotel.

Pierce Solley is alleged to have produced a police warrant card despite being off duty to intimidate bar staff and challenged others to fight at the town’s Cross Keys Hotel on October 27 last year.

It is claimed he refused to leave the venue, in the Square, when asked to do so by event organisers and fellow police officers and behaved in an aggressive and intimidating manner towards customers and staff.

The 23-year-old, of Hawick, pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

A trial date has been fixed for March 19.