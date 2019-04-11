Police launch inquiry into death at loch

The family of a West Linton man have been left devastated after he was found dead on the shores of Loch Lomond on Sunday afternoon.

He has not been formally identified by police but has been named locally as Scott Murray, 56.

A family friend told the Press Association: “His family and friends are devastated by his loss. He will be very much missed.”

Mr Murray, a father of one, was a retired car salesman said to be well known in the Peeblesshire village.

He was also well known among the boating community at Loch Lomond, and he had recently signed a petition to stop the sale of currently public land on the loch by Scottish Enterprise to a private developer

Police were called to the shores of the beauty spot at around 2pm on Sunday, April 7, after receiving reports that a rib boat had run aground near Cameron House Hotel.

A police spokesperson told us: “Officers attended and subsequently they recovered the body of an unidentified man from the water a short distance away.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.”