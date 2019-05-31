Police issue witness appeal after crash on A72 near Walkerburn leaves six injured

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following the car crash on the A72 near Walkerburn on Wednesday, May 29, that left six people, two of them children, injured.

A black Volkswagen Golf travelling east was involved in a collision with a red Ford Fiesta on the Hamilton-Galashiels road one mile east of Walkerburn at around 8.20pm.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called out, and the road was closed there for over seven hours.

The driver of the Golf, its only occupant, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with what are described as minor injuries.

All five people in the Fiesta were also rushed to hospital.

Its 60-year-old male driver and two passengers, women aged 36 and 18, were also taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to be treated for serious injuries.

A 15-year-old girl in the car was taken to the same hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Another passenger, a 10-year-old girl, was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh after sustaining what are said to be serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for information, and anyone witnesses to the collision are asked to come forward.

Sergeant Gary Taylor, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit for the Borders, said: “This has been a serious collision involving six people who were taken to hospital.

“A number of members of the public stopped at the scene to assist prior to the arrival of the emergency services, and I would like to thank them for their assistance at the scene.

“As part of our inquiries, we’re keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on the A72 around the time of the collision and who saw the vehicles immediately prior to, or who witnessed, the collision.

“Anyone with relevant dashcam footage should contact officers to provide this as soon as possible.”

Potential witnesses are asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3,788 of May 29.