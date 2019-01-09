Police investigating release of sex tape filmed in Hawick

Police are investigating after an explicit video involving two Borderers was released on social media last week.

It comes after both parties involved in the video notified police alleging its release on social media amounted to revenge porn.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “On Friday, January 4, officers in the Scottish Borders noted statements from two individuals after a video appeared on social media before later being removed.

“Inquiries into this matter are ongoing.”

Police say both victims were aware of the video and both consented at the time of it being filmed.

The video, of which at least four clips have been released, involves Hawick musician and college lecturer Iain Scott and another woman from the town, who is not his partner.

Mr Scott, 50, and the woman, aged 33, are seen engaging in numerous consensual sexual acts.

Mr Scott believes the video was leaked after the woman’s phone was allegedly stolen.

He was unavailable for comment but told the Scottish Sun: “This was a private video me and a girl took a while back.

“Someone got hold of it and decided to share it.

“This is revenge porn. It has completely destroyed my life, my job and my relationship.”

The carpentry and joinery lecturer at Borders College and member of Hawick band Scocha, apologised to fans and loved ones via the band’s website this week.

He wrote: “I would like to sincerely apologise for my unacceptable behaviour.

“I know my actions have caused disgust within the community and wider afield.

“I have not only humiliated myself but also my family, my partner’s family, friends, band members and their families and staff associated with Scocha.

“I would like to make it clear that none of the band members, past or present, roadies or anybody associated with Scocha had any knowledge of my affair, therefore, and most importantly, were not involved in or with any of my actions.

“I have nothing but regret and shame for the hurt I have caused to the people I love.”

The five-piece folk-rock band also came in for criticism after their online Wikipedia entry was altered to include details of the tape, but they have since been removed.

Their social media accounts have since been deleted, and their website now only carries the statement from Mr Scott, a former president of Hawick Archaeological Society.

Scocha, formed in 1991, have cancelled all future gigs including a support slot for Big Country at Innerleithen Memorial Hall in July.

A Borders College spokesman said: “Borders College has been made aware of an alleged non-college related incident involving a member of staff which came to light during the festive break.

“The college will not be commenting further at this stage.”