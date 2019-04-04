Police investigating after elderly pedestrian wielding horsewhip shouted abuse at motorist at Ashkirk

Police are appealing for help to identify a whip-wielding pedestrian said to have shouted and sworn at a female motorist at Ashkirk.

The incident took place at around 10am on Monday, April 1, at the Floss on the road from Ashkirk to Hartwoodmyres, near the Woll golf course.

The man, said to be elderly, is reported to have shouted abuse at the female driver of a silver Citroen C3 car while brandishing a horsewhip.

He is described as white, in his seventies, around 5ft 2in tall and of small build.

Constable Scott McDonald, of Hawick police station, said: “This was a very frightening incident for the motorist, and the behaviour and actions of the man involved are totally unacceptable.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who can assist with this investigation and, in particular, would like to trace an elderly female passing the area at the time while she walked her black terrier-type dog. It is likely she will have witnessed what happened.

“This person, or anyone else with any relevant information, is asked to come forward.”

Potential witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1,944 of April 1. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.