Police hunting missing Borders singer Scott Hutchison urge potential witnesses to get in touch

Police trying to track down missing indie rock star Scott Hutchison are urging two potential witnesses seen near the Forth Road Bridge in the early hours of yesterday to come forward.

The 36-year-old, originally from Selkirk but latterly of Dennistoun in Glasgow, has not been seen since leaving the nearby Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry at around 1am yesterday.

Chief Inspector Alan Carson, centre, with, from left, Neil, Grant, Marion and Ron Hutchison at the Dakota Hotel today.

Police held a press conference attended by members of Hutchison’s family this afternoon and issued an appeal to two people they think, following analysis of CCTV footage, might have seen him on or near the bridge to get in touch.

The Frightened Rabbit frontman left the hotel on foot and, though they say they are keeping an open mind about where he was heading, particular focus is being given to South Queensferry itself, the bridge and Fife, say officers.

Chief Inspector Alan Carson, Police Scotland’s area commander for south west Edinburgh, said: “It is important to stress that at this time we do not know definitively where Scott has headed after leaving the Dakota Hotel, and the assistance of the public is therefore vital to help us with this investigation.

“Anyone who believes they have seen Scott since 1am on Wednesday morning should get in touch.

“In particular, the two people who crossed the Forth Road Bridge from South Queensferry at 1.10am may have useful information, and we are extremely keen to speak with them.

“Finally, I’d like to reiterate our appeal to Scott directly, to make contact with family, friends or with police and let us know where you are.”

Hutchison’s brother and bandmate Grant, other brother Neil and parents Marion and Ron were at today’s press conference to show their support for the police’s efforts to find the missing singer.

Grant, Frightened Rabbit’s drummer since 2004, also issued an appeal via Radio X to his brother to get in touch.

The 33-year-old said: “We’ve been coping as well as we can really. All the family are together and just supporting each other and doing all we can to try and let Scott know that we are here for him and that we love him.

“We just all feel a little helpless, but the support has been incredible.

“It really genuinely does keep us going and keeps us feeling positive about the situation to know that there are that many people out there who care so much about Scott and want us to know that and want him to know that as well.

“If he has access to get online and he has seen any of it, then it’s important that we keep sharing that to let him know he is loved and that we just want him to come back.

Asked if he had a message for his brother, he said: “Just come back. There’s nothing that is so insurmountable that we can’t figure it out together and help you to get better.

“We’re all here for you, and we all love you very much.

“If you can see the support online as well, just know that everyone loves you very much and we just want you to come back and be safe.”

At today’s press conference, he added: “This time it feels far more serious.

“On Tuesday night, I got a phone call from the last person to speak to him and they said he was very distressed.

“He wasn’t happy. He didn’t want anyone to know where he was. He didn’t want anyone to contact him. He hasn’t done that before.”

Neil, 38, also pleaded with his absent brother to make contact, saying: “We love you very much as a family, and hopefully you’ve seen the outpouring of emotion from your fans.

“We miss you very much, and we hope that you’re ok and if you’re not ok that you reach out and get in touch.”

Hutchison was last active on Twitter at around 11pm on Tuesday, writing: “Be so good to everyone you love.

“It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones.

“I’m away now. Thanks.”

The singer is described as white, 6ft tall and of stocky build, with dark hair and a thick beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap, navy blue hooded jacket, grey or khaki trousers and white trainers.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101.

Frightened Rabbit, formed in Selkirk in 2003 but based in Glasgow since the year after, last played live in Glasgow in mid-March and are scheduled to play in Halifax, West Yorkshire, on May 26 and back in Glasgow on June 1.