Police hunt for Jedburgh shed thieves

Borders police are appealing for witnesses after crooks nabbed a green metal garden shed from a property in Jedburgh.

The incident happened sometime between 10pm on Sunday, March 4 and 9am on Monday, March 5 at an address in Bountrees.

During this time the shed was removed from the rear garden of the property and inquiries are ongoing to identify whoever was responsible.

Constable Ryan Anderson said: “The shed is 6ft x 5ft and was fully built, meaning whoever stole it would have required a vehicle to remove it from the area.

“As such, anyone who remembers seeing the shed being loaded onto a vehicle between Sunday evening or Monday morning, should contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if you saw any suspicious activity around Bountrees during this time, or can help us identify the culprits, then please also come forward.”

Those with information can contact Jedburgh Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 681 of March 5.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can also be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”