Police following lead after Jedburgh farmer shares video in bid to identify would-be thieves

Police say they are following a positive line of inquiry after a man claimed he was threatened with a hammer during an alleged break-in at a farm near Jedburgh last week.

Farmer Neil Gibson, of Willowford Farm, near Camptown, confronted a man and woman he found looking around its yard at around 8.45pm on Tuesday, August 22.

The couple took off after being questioned as to what they were doing, but Mr Gibson says they also threatened him with a hammer.

He caught part of the confrontation on camera and later shared that footage on Facebook, urging people to be aware and to keep an eye out for the car or couple, last seen heading off south on the A68 towards Carter Bar.

The film shows the couple exchanging words with Mr Gibson before speeding off.

Mr Gibson wrote: “Keep a lookout for this bloke and car. Just caught him breaking into a caravan up at farm. When I cornered him, he came at me with an axe-type hammer.

“He’s got a blonde girl with him and a King Charles cavalier dog. He’s armed with an axe, so be careful.

“Hopefully, there will be a positive outcome and charges made.”

The social media post showing the videos and pictures has been shared more than 1,100 times, and police are appealing for information to help trace the couple.

Mr Gibson said he believed the man involved in the confrontation later dumped his clothes and trainers in a grass verge near Chesters, around five miles away.

Police say they are investigating and have established a positive line of inquiry.

A spokesman said: “Officers were called to Willowford Farm in Jedburgh around 8.45pm on July 22 following reports of a break-in.

“After threatening a man with a weapon, two suspects – a man and a woman – left the scene in a blue Renault Clio.

“We have a positive line of inquiry, but nobody has been arrested or charged at present.”

Any witnesses are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 3,894 of August 22.