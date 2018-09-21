Police dismiss fears of rising crime in Kelso

Fears that crime is on the up in Kelso have been emphatically dismissed.

Provost Dean Weatherston told last week’s meeting of Kelso Community Council that many residents feel crime rates are rising in the town.

He said it followed the publication of the monthly police report, which listed 48 reports of crime throughout August, including driving offences, on the council’s Facebook page.

“I think people think it’s bad when they see a report like that in isolation,” he said. “I took it down because I felt they were getting the wrong impression of the town.”

But Kelso councillor Tommy Weatherston insisted that the town is one of the best places to live in the Borders and said circulating the crime report was beneficial.

“I think the crime rate is a huge bonus for Kelso. We sell houses in Kelso on the back of the crime rates,” he said.

“Kelso is one of the best places in the Borders to live, and the crime rate is practically zero compared to other areas.”

Police constable Suzanne Howgego said that there had not been any significant changes in the number of incidents reported in recent months.

“There was one high-profile incident last month, at the rugby club, which is being dealt with, but overall it’s pretty steady,” she said.

Answering a query from community council vice-chairman Gavin Horsburgh about a comparison between Kelso, Hawick and Galashiels, she added: “There is no comparison – their crime levels are a lot higher.”