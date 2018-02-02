Police appealing for witnesses to attack on 24-year-old in Galashiels

Police are appealing for witnesses to what they describe as a serious assault on a 24-year-old man.

That attack was carried out in Overhaugh Street in Galashiels between 9pm and 10pm last Saturday, January 27, and left the victim needing hospital treatment.

The Gluepot pub in Galashiels.

He was targeted after he left the Gluepot pub, being struck to the back of the head, and he was then taken to a flat also in Overhaugh Street and assaulted again.

Officers say they have a positive line of inquiry, but they are also keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with further information on the assault.

Detective constable Callum Peoples said: “This incident left a young man needing hospital treatment for serious injuries.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was on Overhaugh Street on Saturday night around 9pm or 10pm and who may have witnessed this assault.

“Similarly anyone who was in the Gluepot pub on Saturday evening and who may have information about the incident, is asked to get in touch.”

Potential witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 0587 of January 31.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.