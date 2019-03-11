Police appeal for witnesses to vandal attack on train at Galashiels

Police are appealing for help to track down a boy responsible for throwing a stone at the windscreen of a train in Galashiels, causing thousands of pounds’ worth of damage.

That vandal attack was carried out at 3.45pm on Monday, February 18, as the Borders Railway train pulled into Galashiels train station.

The windscreen cracked by the boy cost £3,200 to replace.

The boy was with two girls on a path alongside the track, and all three are believed to be aged 15 or 16.

The girls are described as having brown hair with blonde streaks. Both were wearing large tracksuit tops almost reaching down to their knees.

One of the girl’s tracksuits is described as green and black with a hood and Adidas branding.

Any potential witnesses are asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference number 1900013562, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.