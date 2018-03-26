Police appeal for witnesses as 16-year-old from Lilliesleaf goes missing

A 16-year-old boy from Lilliesleaf has been reported missing, and police are appealing for witnesses.

Robbie Thompson was last seen at around 11.30pm on Sunday, March 25, and since then he has not been in contact with friends or family.

It is believed he may be driving a blue Suzuki Swift car with the registration number SK10 VNP. He is known to frequent North and East Ayrshire and he may have been in the Fenwick area around 4.30am today, Monday, March 26.

Officers are now keen to hear from anyone who has seen Robbie or who has information that can assist them in tracing him.

Robbie is described as being white, 5ft 10in tall, slim built with short brown hair. He wears glasses and was possibly wearing a grey puffer jacket, dark jogging trousers and training shoes.

Inspector Mike Bennett of Peebles police station, said; “We are eager to hear from anyone who may have seen Robbie or who knows where he is.

“Similarly if Robbie himself sees this appeal, we’d ask him to get in touch with us or his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting incident number 0410 of March 26.