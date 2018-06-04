Police appeal for witnesses after St Boswells vehicle theft

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 4x4, two trailers and a lawnmower were stolen from St Boswells this morning (Monday, June 4).

The incident happened at the Charlesfield Industrial Estate at 3am, when three men forced entry and stole a Ford Ranger 4x4, registration number SK52 MVE, and the IFOR Williams trailer which it was towing.

They also took a smaller IFOR Williams along with a Cabotta lawnmower.

The men, who were wearing dark clothing, arrived in a silver BMW saloon car.

Detective Sergeant Callum Peoples from Galashiels CID said: “At this time we are working to establish where the stolen 4x4, trailers and lawn mower may now be, and anyone who has seen them since the early hours of Monday morning is urged to contact police immediately.

“The culprits may look to sell on the trailers and lawnmower, and use the vehicle to commit further crimes and so we’d ask the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings.

“Anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the Charlesfield Industrial Estate, including the silver BMW and its occupants, should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Galashiels CID via 101 and quote incident number 671 of the 4th June. Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made to the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.