Police appeal for help to find missing 78-year-old Galashiels man
Concern is growing for a 78-year-old Galashiels man who was reported missing last night, Thursday, December 16.
David McLeod left his home in Woodstock Avenue around 8pm on Thursday, 16 December, saying he was going to buy a newspaper.
He is described as 5ft 6ins, of slim build and has grey hair.
When last seen he was wearing a blue jacket, black jeans, a Scotland beanie hat and walking boots.
He may have gone in the direction of an Esso garage on Melrose Road, about a mile from his home, and would have walked along Marmion Road, Kenilworth Avenue and Winston Road.
Sergeant James Harrison said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for David, as is his family. He has been diagnosed with dementia and may have become confused. It is vital that anyone who may have seen David gets in touch with us.
“I would also ask people in the area to check their gardens, sheds and outhouses. If you have seen David, or know where he might be, please call us immediately on 101, quoting incident number 3373 of Thursday, 16 December, 2021.”