David McLeod.

David McLeod left his home in Woodstock Avenue around 8pm on Thursday, 16 December, saying he was going to buy a newspaper.

He is described as 5ft 6ins, of slim build and has grey hair.

When last seen he was wearing a blue jacket, black jeans, a Scotland beanie hat and walking boots.

He may have gone in the direction of an Esso garage on Melrose Road, about a mile from his home, and would have walked along Marmion Road, Kenilworth Avenue and Winston Road.

Sergeant James Harrison said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for David, as is his family. He has been diagnosed with dementia and may have become confused. It is vital that anyone who may have seen David gets in touch with us.