Plenty of knights to remember on offer at Borders medieval fair

This year’s medieval fair at Traquair House, near Innerleithen, might not have yielded any nights to remember, all proceedings being done and dusted by tea-time on both Saturday and Sunday, but it did boast lots of knights worthy of recall.

Glorious sunshine brought out the crowds over the weekend, helping this year’s fair, the 15th, to attract a turnout of more than 3,500 visitors.

Medieval re-enactors at Traquair House on Saturday. Photo: Graham Riddell.

Event organiser Catherine Maxwell Stuart said: “This was probably our most successful fair to date, and everything looked beautiful under blue skies.

“The event has expanded in recent years, with nearly 100 re-enactors taking part, which has made the battles and displays even more spectacular.

“With everyone saying they had a brilliant weekend, we hope to continue to grow the event next year.

“Knights in armour battled their hearts out in front of the house, and the cannon-firing left no one in doubt this was an epic event.

“It was not all swords and fighting, though, as visitors also enjoyed browsing in the old walled garden, which was packed with traditional medieval crafts and traders.

“There was lots to do for all ages, and perhaps the highlight of the weekend for some was when children armed with foam swords were allowed to go crazy and battle the knights in a wonderful finale.”

