Plans to split Peebles house in two given go-ahead

Plans to split a house into two separate properties have caused consternation amongst neighbours in Edderston Road, Peebles.

The owner of Loaningdale, a seven-bedroom home to the south of the town, wants to divide it into two dwellings, but neighbours of the property and fellow co-owners of the private road leading to it are opposed to that development.

Applicant Ruth McKean wishes to resurface much of the road and create a passing place for vehicles, prompting objections from neighbours.

However, the residents of the properties which share the drive have objected to the proposal on the grounds that all of the properties are co-owners of the drive and therefore any alteration to the private road can only be carried out with their agreement, and that has yet to be secured.

At a meeting of Scottish Borders Council’s planning and building standards committee on Monday, Ferguson Planning’s Kate Jenkins, representing Ms McKean, said: “The proposal involves the subdivision of an existing seven-bedroom house to form two dwelling houses.

“Essentially, it’s separating off the extension. There is no additional footprint, and officers have agreed this does not represent overdevelopment.”

Councillors agreed to grant planning permission on the condition that the private road is brought up to the same standard as public roads.

Galashiels councillor Andy Anderson said: “With regards to the subdivision, I have no immediate concern, but as it appears they have extended the house and then subsequently converted it into a separate dwelling, that gives me a little bit of cause for concern for future applications.

“I’d like to see the access being improved prior to any work starting, and I think that’s an essential course of action. With that being done, I don’t have any problems with this.”

East Berwickshire councillor Jim Fullarton added: “I think the access improvements could lead to the road being adopted by the council, which would be of benefit to all residents.”