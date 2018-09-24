Plans go in for workshops at former farm site near Galashiels

Plans are being drawn up to build seven storage workshops on former farmland at Galashiels.

Wilson G Jamieson Fencing and Forestry has put in an application to Scottish Borders Council for the workshops and an extra business unit at Farknowes Yard in Langshaw Road.

The company acquired the Farknowes site in the summer of 2012, its previous owner being Forth Meat Suppliers.

A council report says: “The workshop units will be operated and let by Wilson G Jamieson from within its existing premises. Each unit will have its own element of staffing. It is likely that each unit would not have more than one person. The larger business unit is expected to have two or three staff.”

One of the units would be a two-storey one to be used as a dog day care business.

The report adds: “The proposed development will have very little impact upon the landscape setting of the site.”

“It is very much in keeping with the existing agricultural-style sheds.”