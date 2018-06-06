Plans go in for soft-play area and gym in Tweedbank

Eight new jobs would be created if plans are agreed to convert a vacant factory storage unit at Tweedbank into a gym and soft-play area.

Melrose-based JSC Properties has put in a planning bid for conversion of the Plexus unit at Tweedside Park, built in 1995 to house a factory for South Tyneside clothing firm Barbour but largely empty for the last four years.

A spokesperson for Ferguson Planning, JSC Properties’ agent, said: “The applicants strongly believe that there is a lack of indoor play facilities within the central Borders and that this proposal would fill a gap and play its part in terms of inward economic investment.

“It is considered that the use of under one-fifth of the floor area of the unit for the proposed new uses will not detrimentally impact the supply of employment land and buildings in the area.

“It is thought it will bolster, not hinder, economic regeneration and provide a complementary service for those that work and live in the area.

“The applicant has received positive feedback on the proposals so far from those it has spoken to and will continue to engage with the local community and keenly await a decision by the council’s planning department in the near future.”

The proposed venture would create two full-time jobs and six part-time ones.

Additional parking would be provided for staff and customers.

A report to councillors says: “The building and the site are considered to be well suited to the particular type of education activity.”